Ripping the Headlines Today, 3/6/23

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about the Tubi streamer service, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon.

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Tubi
Fox CEO turns down offers for Tubi.

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch reportedly turned down multiple offers over $2 billion to buy Tubi as streamer reports record users and ad revenue

So, I guess it was not Tubi…

DeSantis Disney appointee said tap water might be turning people gay

Really, I always thought that seemed more likely from sparkling water.

USA Today network, newspapers and distributor drop Dilbert

Dilbert did make the newspapers one more time … in the Obits.

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Black Vietnam War hero after paperwork ‘lost’ twice

George Santos: You’re welcome.

Prince Andrew Is reportedly threatening to write a tell-all book unless his royal status is reinstated

Look for it to be called ‘Spare No One!’

Matthew McConaughey on Lufthansa flight that left 7 people hospitalized

Fortunately, in the end, everyone’s going to be “Alright. Alright. Alright.”

CPAC 2023: Marjorie Taylor Greene whips up boos for Ukraine’s Zelensky

It seems CPAC’s now so pro-Russian that next year it’ll be called CCCPac.

Murdaugh guilty

Which makes him a convicted Murdaugher.

Disney’s new Tron ride: Lightcycle seats cause rider discomfort

Apparently, the ride is sponsored by Southwest Airlines …

Yoko Ono turned 90

No word if she’s trying to break up AARP.

Report: Bill Cosby going back on tour

You can use your cell phones, while all drinks will be locked in pouches during show.

‘Should you know if a trainee does your eye surgery?’

Good chance if you don’t know before you’re not going to be able to pick them out afterward.

Record snow falls in parts of Southern California

If ever Charlie Sheen was looking for a sign to relapse, this would be it.

A Florida man dies from brain eating amoeba

… In Florida … I’m surprised the amoeba didn’t die from starvation!

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share