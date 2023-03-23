[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

The banking crisis calls raises lots of questions, and the Bank of Slobovia has answers. And products to sell you.

Dr. Grabba Sawbuck, head of the Bank of Slobovia, says that there is a very simple solution to the current raft of bank failures and the universal uneasiness that many banking customers are feeling, all caused by the recent banking crisis.

Dr. Sawbuck recently stated, “The solution to the banking stress that many customers feel is in history. Centuries ago people did not trust banks, so they stuffed their money into coffee cans and buried them in their backyards, safe and sound. That is what all banking customers should do today. Draw your money out of the bank and “coffee can” it. We here at the Bank of Slobovia can provide the public with all that you need to do this.”

Dr. Sawbuck then unveiled a catalog of backyard banking items for sale, including:

A set of 12 RattsesPee Coffee cans: $25.00

A set of 12 RattesPee Coffee cans with silent alarms: $50.00

A set of 12 RattesPee Coffee cans with alarms a GPS: $100.00

Backyard security system with lights and alarms: $3000.00

SKC (Slobovian Kennel Club) registered Slobovian Bulldog Guard dog: $4500.00

Slobovian Secret Service security guard: $1200.00 a day

Slobovian Air Force Helicopter and pilot: $15,000.00 a day

Slobovian Security backyard Nuclear Device: $2,000,000.00

In case you do not have a backyard, the Bank of Slobovia can sell you one. Digital Backyard: $79.50

Real Back Yard: $25.000.00 per acre

To order any of these products and services, go to BOOMSKISUCKA.COM

Dr. Sawbuck stated, “It is better to be safe than to be schittski.”

