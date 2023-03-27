Ripping the Headlines Today, 3/27/23

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about the Stormy Daniels drama, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Stormy Daniels drama
News: Melania still angry over the Stormy Daniels drama.

Melania Trump remains ‘angry’ at Donald over Stormy Daniels drama

I really don’t care, do u?

Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial enters fourth day

Which is how long it felt sitting through ‘Shallow Hal.’

People express worry about AI

While, I’m still troubled by NS – Natural Stupidity.

Biden Tik Tok, Oil moves test the loyalty of younger voters

Which is just about everybody …

Americans now favor legal cannabis over legal tobacco

… although most of those people now forget which they favored.

22,000 people to the street for the L.A. Marathon

And, all this time, I thought the L.A. Marathon was sitting through Avatar 2.

Gisele Bündchen may have found a new man after Tom Brady split, and he’s a billionaire

Never thought Pete Davidson made that kinda money.

Sinema trashes Dems: ‘Old dudes eating Jell-O’

Chuck Grassley: They get Jell-O?

Mountain lion claws man’s head while he relaxes in hot tub

That’ll teach the guy for bugging a mountain lion while the lion’s in a hot tub.

Netflix nabs six Oscar wins, including ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

Tucker Carlson will be presenting his version of all ‘Quiet on the Western Front’ questioning how violent could it be? It has the word ‘Quiet’ in the title.

Xi snubbed Putin after their suit

Oh, Crimea River!

Darcelle, world’s oldest working drag queen, dies at 92

In lieu of flowers, please send feather boas.

Blockbuster website back up

Finally, I can find out how to return the VHS version of ‘Goonies.’

Florida Republican’s bill would ban young girls from discussing their periods in school

… you miss enough periods and next thing you know Lamaze class …

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share