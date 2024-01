Hair of the Dog: Every dog has his day – but this isn’t it! Top 10 Resolutions & Advice to other dogs who read!

WARNING: Some of these may give you a boner – but I’m really going for a laugh! I’m sorry!

TOP 10 NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS & ADVICE TO MY FELLOW DOGS

10. DON’T LET THEM WEIGH YOU ON JANUARY 1st!

9. DON’T HUM “The Chanukah Song” DURING CHRISTMAS!

8. OKAY, OKAY! IT’S A WATER BOWL – NOT A BIDET!

7. AT THE DOG PARK, STOP SHOWING OFF YOUR VASECTOMY SCAR!

6. WHEN EVERYONE’S GONE & I’M HOME ALONE – TRY NEW MOVES TO THE MACARENA!

5. WEAR THE DAMN BOOTIES!

4. DON’T EVER INTERRUPT YOUR OWNER’S SEX BY BRINGING IN YOUR LEASH!

3. DON’T LAUGH AT ‘THE CONE’ ON OTHERS – SOME DAY YOU TOO MAY WISH YOU WERE DEAD!

2. WHEN COMPANY COMES & BRINGS A POOCH – DON’T SHOW HER YOUR 3 INCHES IN THE LAUNDRY ROOM!

And my # 1 NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION… WHEN I SNIFF, BE MORE SELECTIVE & DON’T FORGET *The 3 Second Rule!

* Any longer & you’ll have to go on “MAURY”!

Happy New Year everybody & come back for more laughs!