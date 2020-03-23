Ripping the Headlines Today, 3/23/20

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Tom Brady
Tom Brady, deflated.

Tom Brady leaves the Patriots

Damn, the deflated balls on that guy!

Katie Holmes speaks out on iconic bra photo: “I didn’t want to get into trouble.”

So, in other words, she didn’t want to be up ‘Dawson’s Creek’ without a paddle.

Boy sent home from school after being caught charging kids to use hand sanitizer

Yeah, who does he think he is CVS?

Trump calls coronavirus the ‘Chinese Virus’

He planned to name it after himself, but there’s already been a swine flu.

In Israel, Benny Gantz secures recommendations from 61 members of Knesset and will get the mandate to form a new government

So, BiBi is now known as ByeBye.

Americans hoard up booze, guns, toilet paper and have their kids home 24/7

This ain’t a pandemic, it’s Dick Wolf’s IMDB.

LeBron James’ former Miami mansion surfaces for sale

And, just when I was thinking of taking my talents to South Beach!

Trump’s considering entry restrictions at US-Mex border to control spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

While Canadians are happy, it’s not called the MolsonVirus.

“I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis”: Bernie Sanders issues a scathing response when asked if he’ll suspend his campaign

Y’think that’s bad, you should’ve heard him after watching the finale of the ‘Sopranos.’

Jeff Bezos’ fortune plummeted after Amazon was crushed in the stock market rout

…Damn, he may have to cancel his Amazon Prime

Arnold Schwarzenegger, his pet donkey and miniature pony want you to stay home due to the coronavirus

Arnold Schwarzenegger is apparently Austrian for Michael Jackson.

Biden said he’d pick a woman as his running mate

… so, sounds like Pence won’t show up for a debate unless he’s with Mother.

Friday: Trump brags about “biggest stock market rise in history”

Monday: Stock Market – Hold my beer.

Devin Nunes clarifies that when he told people to go to the local pub, he meant a drive-thru pub

Matt Gaetz: “I’ll drink and drive to that!!!”

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share