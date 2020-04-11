The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Dr. Anthony Fauci

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews internationally famous immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is internationally famous immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

JERRY

Good morning, Dr. Fauci.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI

Glad to be with you, Mr. Duncan.

JERRY

We look to you for advice on eliminating the coronavirus. When do you think that will happen?

FAUCI

I don’t have a crystal ball. We see a flattening of the curve in the states of Washington and California. Even New York City is getting better. But this could go through the end of May.

JERRY

May? Trump said we need to open up the economy April 30th. He’s getting impatient. You could be fired.

FAUCI

Let the president have a temper tantrum. I’ll tell him, “Bacha ma culo. Kiss my ass.”

JERRY

Trump said that short people like you can use Legos for steps and not break a sweat.

FAUCI

Oh yeah? Trump is so fat that when I asked him to touch his toes he said, “What are those?” I’ve worked for presidents Reagan to Obama. Because of their encouragement and assistance, I helped solve the Ebola and HIV viruses. George W. Bush honored me with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

JERRY

Speaking of medals. Did you hear about the speed skater who won a gold medal last winter in North Dakota?

FAUCI

No.

JERRY

He had it bronzed.

FAUCI

Can I respond? I know a little something about mental illness.

Jerry’s cell phone rings with caller id.

JERRY

Sorry, Four Eyes. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on the line. I’m going to put her on speaker.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Can you hear me? Jerry? Jerry? What’s da matta you? Answer me!

JERRY

Hear you loud and clear.

CORTEZ

Trump is insane! My peeps are outta work and he doesn’t care. Where’s the unemployment checks? Where’s the SBS loans to small businesses for coronavirus? Things are so bad, I can’t even get a tattoo.

JERRY

Your tattoos are outrageous.

CORTEZ

You may not like my tattoos, but at least I can cover them up. Your face on the other hand…

JERRY

I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that.

FAUCI

You two are wasting time arguing. Every minute is precious, so let’s rip Trump.

CORTEZ

Who is that wise cracker?

JERRY

Dr. Fauci. The immunization guy.

CORTEZ

The immigration guy? If a cop stops me and says “papers.” And I say “scissors.” Do I win?

JERRY

Back to the Trumpster. He doesn’t believe in science.

CORTEZ

He doesn’t believe in climate change.

FAUCI

He said we have coronavirus under control. It’s one person coming in from China.

JERRY

That’s a lie. There’s an old Chinese saying. “Man who fish in other man’s well often catch crabs.”

CORTEZ

Trump could have used the powers under the Defense Product Act to mobilize the production of medical supplies like ventilators, surgical gloves and gowns to save lives.

JERRY

He should of and didn’t.

CORTEZ

I’m not a doctor, but I’m going to put on one of those gloves and shove my hand up the Trumpster’s rear. What do you think, Doc?

FAUCI

Well. That would certainly nip things in the butt.

JERRY

You have a lot on your plate, Dr. Fauci.

FAUCI

Yes. I’m going to brainwash Trump.

JERRY

How do you do that?

CORTEZ

Give him an enema.

FAUCI

She’s correct.

JERRY

See you tomorrow everyone.