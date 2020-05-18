Why Trump & Other Men Won’t Wear One

‘Getting it on’ means different things to different people… even in the White House!
MELANIA
Hon, you have to wear one!
DONALD
You know I don’t like to.
MELANIA
Goggles won’t do, Donald!
DONALD
I don’t see it for myself.
MELANIA
Comes in all colors – you love colors. Why not a Black one?
DONALD
Are you kidding me?
DONALD
I don’t know when to put it on!
MELANIA
Ask Pence – he’ll even show you the first time.
DONALD
It would look ridiculous.
MELANIA
No Kings, Queens, Dictators gonna see us – can they?
DONALD
Shh… Lincoln’s eye is moving!
DONALD
Wearing one would project weakness.
MELANIA
Okay, this time you be on top.
DONALD
I can’t feel anything.
MELANIA
Maybe it’s too small.
DONALD
They’re all too small!
MELANIA
Go by Hat size.
DONALD
Not Slovania hats!
DONALD
Well, it slips off.
MELANIA
Make up your mind – too tight or too loose?
DONALD
Stormy didn’t compla…
MELANIA
Pfft… she was too busy counting stomach rolls!
DONALD
And, it’s so noisy!
MELANIA
Noisy?
DONALD
Yeah, when my nose & mouth are covered – everything is louder!
DONALD
Uh oh! Get on that beautiful Resolute Desk, woman…I’ve met the moment & I’m about to prevail!
MELANIA
Ah well… BE BEST!
DONALD
Wait! Did you get your 1,200?
MELANIA
No.
DONALD
Done!
