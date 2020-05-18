[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Michigan Protesters Take Aim at McDonald’s, Demand Return of McRib

,

Buoyed by support from the president, Michigan protesters have demanded the fast food giant to bring back the beloved menu item permanently.

After demonstrating against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders, protesters in Lansing, Michigan — some of them armed with assault weapons — on Friday moved from the state’s capitol building to a nearby McDonald’s to demand the permanent return of the McRib.

Michigan Protesters Demand Return of McRibWhen asked about the sudden shift in focus, one protester, armed with an AR-15, said, “This is all about freedom: freedom to have any virus we choose, freedom to spread that virus to any loved one we choose, and most importantly, freedom to pack our arteries with any questionable pork product we choose. And I swear, this has nothing to do with the fact it’s nearly lunchtime.”

The iconic pork sandwich has retained a cult following despite infrequent appearances on the McDonald’s menu. Speaking to us over the phone, a spokesperson for the company commented on the events, stating, “While we are more than willing to take Americans’ money and their chance at a healthy life, we will not be bullied into changing our menu. I mean, c’mon. We gave them breakfast! We gave them the Shamrock Shake! Wasn’t that enough?”

President Trump meanwhile has voiced support for the demonstrators, saying in a series of tweets, “The McRib, it’s fabulous. It’s the great American sandwich, maybe the greatest ever made. Now if only Sleepy Joe and Crooked Hillary would let the American people have what they want!” It’s unclear what role Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton play in offering the McRib; however Laura Ingraham of Fox News has accused both of having ties to McDonald’s competitors, going so far as to dub them “The Burger King and Wendy.”

We have also reached out to Michigan’s governor for comment. According to her office, Governor Whitmer, previously the target of the protests, was relieved to hear the protesters had moved on from the capitol building. When asked about it later in a press conference, the governor said simply, “I’m lovin’ it.” (McDonald’s has not yet stated whether it will bring a lawsuit against the governor for copyright infringement.)

This story is still developing, as are Michigan protesters waist lines.

Evan Helmlinger
Latest posts by Evan Helmlinger (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share