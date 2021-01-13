[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

In Lieu of Traditional Celebrations, Biden Inauguration to Include Awkward Zoom Happy Hour

,

Due to pandemic concerns, the president-elect’s transition team will host an online event for the Biden inauguration.

The upcoming Biden inauguration will include an awkward happy hour via the web conferencing service Zoom, according to two sources familiar with the preparations.

The choice to host the event online is due in large part to coronavirus concerns; however, senior staff are also positioning the happy hour as a way for Biden to connect with the public. According to one source, “The president-elect wants to forge a common connection with the people, and that includes the insufferable awkwardness of Zoom happy hours.”

Biden inaugurationThe Humor Times has received a preliminary list of guests and their expected cocktails. In attendance will be Biden’s VP, Kamala Harris, who will be drinking a blood orange martini, while Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, is slated to attend with a gin and tonic. Pete Buttigieg, Biden’s Transportation pick, will also be attending but with a Sprite because he is not yet old enough to legally drink alcohol.

Other outlets have reported that, in a surprise move, outgoing Vice President Mike Pence will attend and will be enjoying “special” brownies on the call. In explaining his decision, Pence said, “After what happened last week at the Capitol, I’m going ‘Left Coast’ on everyone’s ass.” (The Humor Times has not been able to independently verify the claim or the potency of the brownies.)

After news last year of Zoom calls hijacked by intruders, Biden’s team is ensuring the strictest security for the event. One of those planning the event commented, “Security will be tight. We’ve put passcodes and other measures in place to ensure only the invited guests join the call. However, we need to make sure that the president-elect is able to log on as well, with a password easy to remember, like 1-2-3-4-5-6. Wait, don’t publish that.”

The president-elect, a known teetotaler, will be attending with a club soda, but is reportedly reaching out to Pence’s camp to check if, in the words of one source, “one former vice [president] can hook up another.”

Evan Helmlinger
Latest posts by Evan Helmlinger (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share