The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Kellyanne Conway & Whoopi Goldberg

Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Kellyanne Conway and Whoopi Goldberg.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show my guests are White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and talk show host of The View comedienne Whoopi Goldberg.
I love our president. He always tells the truth.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG
You’re delusional, Sis. Trump is a bad dude.
WHOOPI
You must of heard about the dead blonde found in the White House closet.
KELLYANNE
No.
WHOOPI
She was last years hide and seek winner.
KELLYANNE
Whoopee cushion. At least my hair doesn’t look like a worn out mop.
WHOOPI
Hey. I typed “bitch” into my GPS. Guess what? I’m in your driveway.
JERRY
Ladies. This isn’t The Jerry Springer Show.
WHOOP
It isn’t? Then I’m booking.
JERRY
No, wait. We’re crazier.
WHOOPI
Then I’m in.
KELLYANNE
I thought this was The 700 Club.
JERRY
You were punked.
KELLYANNE
What?!
JERRY
Relax, Bottom Feeder. Here’s a PEZ. That should fill you up for the day.
KELLYANNE
Too many calories. I’m on a diet.
JERRY
Listen up. Okay?
KELLYANNE
I know I am, but what are you?
JERRY
Shut up. Your husband George Conway is part of the Lincoln Project. These are Republicans running anti-Trump ads on television. Doesn’t that make for an uncomfortable marriage?
KELLYANNE
Nothing matters anymore.
WHOOPI
Black lives matter.
KELLYANNE
Not to me.
JERRY
You’re on the wrong side of history. Black people are being killed by cops.
WHOOPI
Yeah. Don’t you watch the news, Kellyanne?
KELLYANNE
Fox News. Every life matters, Dunderhead.
WHOOPI
Not yours, Boney Maroney. And their laughable slogan is “Fair and Balanced.” That’s it. That’s the joke.
KELLYANNE
You lie, Mrs. Sharpton. Did you know the latest Fox election poll shows President Trump ahead of Joe Biden in all 87 states?
JERRY
Mrs. Al Sharpton? Did you pull that one out of your rear?
KELLYANNE
No. He was on my mind. The man went from 305 pounds to 129 pounds. Sharpton must have paid good money for that tapeworm.
WHOOPI
Maybe I should buy one. I could stand to lose a few pounds.
KELLYANNE
A few pounds? You’re fat and need to go on a diet. I’m not going to sugarcoat it because you’ll eat that, too.
JERRY
The Trumpster says the coronavirus will just disappear. The United States curve has risen for positive cases. The most deaths in the world.
KELLYANNE
It’s because we are testing more people.
JERRY
But we don’t have enough tests.
KELLYANNE
Exactly. That’s why we need to stop testing. Why waste money?
WHOOPI
Testing saves lives. Can’t you get it through your fake blonde hair, Girl?
KELLYANNE
At least I don’t look like the day after a nuclear blast.
JERRY
It’s okay to lie, Kellyanne. You’re good at it.
KELLYANNE
Thank you. I think so.
WHOOPI
Yo, Kellyanne. Why are ghosts bad liars?
KELLYANNE
I can’t imagine.
WHOOPI
Because you can see right through them.
JERRY
See you tomorrow everyone.