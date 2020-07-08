First Lady’s Daily Briefing Reveal: Top Ten

,

daily briefing

Yes, Melania Trump got her warnings – also ‘not verified’!

Just like the President who sometimes gets his PDB every morning – 1st Lady Melania Trump received a Daily Briefing from her mother before she got married.

1st LADY’S DAILY BRIEFING: Top Ten

10. Don’t ask him to wear a condom unless you give him a Lone Ranger mask to go with it!

daily briefing

9. After sex, if he leaves money on the dresser – take it & leave change!

8. When he asks, ‘Was it good for you’ & he answers, ‘Yes, it was’…

7. Don’t get pregnant – he’ll brag he did it himself!

6. Don’t let any man make you change your face or boobs just so you can ride an escalator!

daily briefing

5. Don’t play golf with him because you’re a girl – and, two – he’d make you find his balls!

4. If it looks like a duck & smells like a duck…

daily briefing

3. If he asks if you’d like to live in a white house with a picketed fence – say ‘No, our Condo in Moscow is ready!

protest

2. If he threatens to send you back to the old country – tell him, ‘Pfft, I LOVE NEW YORK’!

And, #1…If none of these don’t work – get a pet snake & tell him ‘It’s harmless’!

snake

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share