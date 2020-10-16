Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Has ‘That Sex Talk’ with Her kids!

Learning about the Birds & the Bees is embarrassing enough, but here’s how the awkward sex talk went down in Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s busy shoe!

The real names of the kids in this ‘sex talk’ have been changed to protect… well, me! ha ha

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT

You know why we’re having ‘That Talk’ today?

ALL

Do-we-have-to?

JIMMY

I won’t wear Mary’s panties again, I promise!

JUDGE AMY

I didn’t know about that – but, thank you Jimmy.

Susie, you know where babies come from?

SUSIE

The hospital.

JUDGE AMY

Did daddy tell you that?

SUSIE

No, he said the Stork read too many Playboy Magazines!

JOHNNY

I know, I know! When a man & a woman…

JUDGE AMY

Let me finish that… a bride & groom come back from Aruba & buy Law Books!

TIMMY

Why can’t we ever sing “Roe, Roe, Roe your Boat” around here?

JUDGE AMY

That would be a hypothetical question, next!

ALICE

What if someone gets pregnant & they already have too many?

JUDGE AMY

Keep counting!

RALPH

Are we gonna have more brothers & sisters?

JUDGE AMY

Does the Pope love to Tango?

MURRY

What is petting?

JUDGE AMY

That’s a rhetorical question & yes, you can be excused.

JIMMY

What do you do if some of your kids are bad?

JUDGE AMY

Don’t worry, Jimmy – I’ll get you your own panties.

TIMMY

What’s ‘a hanging chad’ you yelled out in the bedroom last night?

JUDGE AMY

Ask your damn father – he’s still on the couch!

BILLY

Can I go to bed now?

JUDGE AMY

Not until you know everything about the birds & the bees!

BILLY

I’m 3 years old – I can’t keep my eyes open!

JUDGE AMY

I’m going to be on the Supreme Court & it’s a lifetime job – so this may be the last time I’ll get to scare you about sex.

BILLY

Don’t worry, Mom – I’ll just watch Jimmy!