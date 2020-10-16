Orange is the News Blackout: Halloween Greetings

,

People in positions of authority suggest Halloween greetings for Trick or Treaters.

Halloween Greetings
Image from giveawayboy on flickr.com.

With Halloween around the corner, it’s important for people who are in positions of authority to set the proper example, so that every child who goes trick or treating will be safe during the pandemic. Adults should be protected, too. Accordingly, we prepared a short list of Halloween greetings to deceive and deter public officials, as we now dread entering the holiday season. This will make it easier to endure, if not transcend, the twilight time spent waiting for the bell to toll. The Reaper deserves his deadly due. So open the door ‘n let ’em hear it.

(1) Fr. John J. Jenkins, President, University of Notre Dame:
O Lord, Wear One for the Gipper.

(2) Kayleigh McEnany, Press Secretary, White House, Washington, D.C.:
Stay home, and read On the Rhodes.

(3) Chris Wallace, Fox News Network:
Don’t turn over your father’s grave.

(4) Eric Trump, heir to the throne room:
Discard your mask, having removed all doubt.

(5) Melania Trump, aka FLOTUS:
Be your best elf; let ‘em eat coats; and give the country a rigging break.

(6) Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, NIAID:
Say it ain’t so, Tony! Say it ain’t so!

(7) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC:
Munch a cracker before each badtime; enlarge bribes, condemn multitudes; burn home movies, destroy negatives.

(8) Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, Supreme Court nominee:
Recuse yourself from the Church choir; confine capitol punishment to Congress; give the Haitian Revolution a chance.

(9) Joe Biden, candidate for U.S. President:
Find the right address for Gettysburg; beg Kamala to wear her Bernie costume; practice for virtual debate with self.

(10) Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:
No more tricks, or we’ll mistreat you!

Dennis Rohatyn
Latest posts by Dennis Rohatyn (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share