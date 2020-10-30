[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Breaking: Trump Campaign Out of Money, Resorting to Online Auction

,

With less than a week to go and out of cash, the Trump campaign has announced that they will hold an online auction.

Trump’s online auction could hold some real bargains. The following are some of the items people can bid on:

online auction
The First Lady will model in your home if your win this online auction item.

Walk Like a D-List Model: First Lady, Melania Trump, will come to your home and demonstrate how to walk in four-inch heels. (Open to all genders, heels not included.)

The Art of the Steal: In the privacy of your own home (with curtains and blinds drawn), Trump accountants will show you how to cheat on your taxes.

Slovenian Dinner: Melania will prepare, what she refers to as “traditional shit-hole country dinner,” consisting of goulash and fried goat cheese. (Under the conditions of her pre-nup, FLOTUS is required to prepare the meal, not actually eat it.)

All the Right Moves: The President will teach you his classic pick-up technique: the stop, drop, and grab.

Fantasy Island: Mike Pence will train you how to keep a straight face while you fantasize about having sex with baby goats on a grassy knoll in early spring, hypothetically speaking that is.

Sotto Voce: Ivanka Trump will demonstrate how to speak in a low sultry voice and fight one’s natural inclination to shriek with rage.

The Art of the Stockpile: Using the model he used during the pandemic, Jared Kushner will prove to kids, ages three to five, that sharing is overrated. Through a series of Power Point presentations, Kushner offers a compelling argument for why kids should keep all their toys to themselves.

Lesley Leben
Latest posts by Lesley Leben (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share