The Trump Translator App

,

The president does not always say what he means, hence the need for this special Trump Translator app!

Trump TranslatorFor almost four years now, folks have been inundated with sound clips, speeches and tweets from Donald Trump. Given the wealth of communications from the President, one would think that his message is clear but sadly such is not the case.

The problem, it turns out, is that Mr. Trump does not always say what he means. In fact, more often than not, his meaning is entirely different from his statements. Hence the need for a special Trump Translator app to figure out what the man is really saying.

Here are just a few examples of what one can divine from the Trump Translator:

Donald Trump: “That’s a lie. It’s fake news.”
Trump Translator: “It’s 100% true. I can’t dispute these findings so I have to call it fake news.”

DT: “If we rely entirely on mail-in ballots, this election will be a disaster.”
TT: “Mail-in ballots are fine; even I use them. I’m just trying to disrupt the election in case I have to claim the results are fraudulent.”

DT: “Vote twice. Mail your ballot and then show up in person on voting day to show that the system is broken.”
TT: “My polling numbers aren’t looking good so please help me screw up the election any way you can even if it means you’ll go to jail.”

DT: “I love our military vets.”
TT: “Except the losers and suckers who died.”

DT: “I’m going to drain the swamp.”
TT: “I’m going to drain the U. S. Treasury for my personal benefit.”

DT: “One day, it’s like a miracle. It will disappear.”
TT: “And believe me I know miracles. After all, somehow I was elected President.”

DT: “I’m going to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.”
TT: “Can you believe it? My idiot supporters just love this idea.”

DT: “Unlike so many who came before, I keep my promises.”
TT: “The only promise I will honor is to help myself first.”

DT: “We’re going to cut taxes for the middle class.”
TT: “That’s true only if you consider middle class to be over a million dollars in annual income.”

DT: “Make America great again.”
TT: “Make me wealthy again.”

DT: “I’ve felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.”
TT: “I didn’t have a clue; I can barely spell pandemic.”

DT: “I’ve done more for Black people than anyone with the possible exception of Lincoln.”
TT: “The only Black people I’ve ever helped are Omarosa and Ben Carson.”

DT: “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”
TT:  “I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

David Martin
Latest posts by David Martin (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share