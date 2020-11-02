Ripping the Headlines Today, 11/2/20

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Borat
Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Giulianni.

Rudy Giulianni caught with ’15-year-old girl’ Borat actress in a hotel room

Sounds like If Rudy gets COVIC-19 it’ll be because it looked like it was COVID-15, but said it was COVID-21!

Dodgers win World Series

Makes sense, if anyone’s ready to play in front of empty seats after the 7th inning, it’s the Dodgers. Well done!

Donald Trump: Biden better take COVID-19 more seriously or he might get it and infect a bunch of people

Trump does more projecting than an AMC multiplex…

Man stunned by ‘very rare’ two-headed shark: ‘We have never seen anything like this before’

While in Hollywood you can’t go two blocks without seeing a two-faced shark…

RIP Sean Connery

No word if at the end he was shaken and didn’t stir.

Lesley Stahl gets security detail after receiving death threat following interview with Trump

… and, likewise, for Diane Sawyer in the event they’re actually the same person.

Mike Pence’s office says he has no plans to quarantine because as VP he is an essential worker

… making him the first one in American History

Only 12 people have walked on the moon and they all did so within three years

13 have moonwalked, if you count Michael Jackson.

Ivanka Trump declares she is ‘unapologetically’ ‘Pro-Life’ for the first time

That really should be ‘Pro 15 to Life’ when it comes to her plea deal.

Sen. Perdue pulls out of final Georgia Senate debate with Jon Ossoff

Professional tip: if your last name is Purdue don’t do something chicken.

Happy 40rh birthday Kim Kardashian

… and a happy 18th to those butt implants.

Miles Taylor, ex-Homeland Security official, says he wrote scathing anti-Trump op-ed and book under pen name ‘Anonymous’

If nobody’s ever heard of an ‘Anonymous’ source, is he still anonymous even after he reveals his own identity?

Noah Cyrus wore a naked bodysuit at the CMT awards last night

Damn, a whole family you wouldn’t recognize if they had clothes on.

Hundreds of Trump supporters waited hours in the cold for buses after an Omaha rally

… lucky them, usually Trump throws his supporters under the bus…

Paul Lander
Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share