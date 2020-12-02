What a Grinch

“What a Grinch” (with apologies to Dr. Seuss)

grinchNearly everyone in America liked Democracy a lot.
But Trump, who once lived in a tower, did not.
Trump hated it and the whole election season.
Now please don’t ask why. No one knows the reason.

According to Pelosi, his head wasn’t on right,
Or perhaps his pants were a little too tight.
But I think that the most likely reason of all,
May be that his brain was a little too small.

Whatever the reason, his brain, or his pants,
He stood there after the election making his rants.
Trump said, “I must stop this rigged election from counting.”
But the election result did come, and it came without rigging or cheating or fraud.

People voted in droves, the young and the old,
many on the left and many on the right,
And those who were black and those who were white.
From there to here from here to there, voters with masks were everywhere.

Where did they come from, I could not say?
But I know their wait made for a very long day.
One voter cried, I don’t like Trump so well,
All he does is yell, yell, yell.

Another said I don’t want to have him about.
I just want to vote him out, out, out.
But Trump thought that, of course, he had won,
And that Joe Biden finally was done.

Trump said he would win, as he had done it before.
He was sure he could count on his devoted white core.
He exclaimed “they will never show ME the White House door.
What will the Dems do when I win, as they fear?

Why their mouths will hang open for a minute or two,
Then they will all cry BOO HOO HOO,” the music Trump wanted to hear.
So, he paused and put his hand to his ear.
But no matter how old Biden may be….

Voters welcomed him with post-election night cheer,
This made Trump sad, and very, very mad.
He had a bad election. What a bad election Trump had.
And what happened next?

Well, as a smile came across the Grinch’s face,
he tweeted that the cheering must be cut short.
For he would take this to the U.S. Supreme Court.

An Election Limerick
I’m really not much of a poet
And the above surely does show it
But I just wanted to say
After that scary election day
Thank God Biden won, don’t we know it.

JC Wade
