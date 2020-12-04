GOOD THINGS That Happened Under Trump’s Watch: Top 10

,

trump good things

Besides bragging about his ‘massive dumps’ – Turns out, Trump really does have a Legacy!

It’s hard to believe, but true – Trump’s done some good things, and does have some pluses on his presidential ledger! 

That’s why I had to write a Top Ten after reading that Donald J. Trump won The Guiness World’s Records of ‘LIES IN ONE DAY’ – well, second only to Hitler when he postponed a Picnic during a Blitzrieg!

“Good Things that Happened Under Trump’s Watch” Top 10

10.  He kept more Psychotherapists in business – especially mine!

  9.  Millions of Americans got educated – yeah, more people looked up the word ‘Narcissism’!

  8.  You’ve got to admit he saved lives –  he pardoned 4 Turkeys on 4 Thanksgivings!

  7.  He saved Taxpayer’s money by using his ‘Bed, Bath & Beyond’ Coupon for a Butt Loofah!

good things

  6.  In his honor – he influenced the new improved Cognitive Tests  – instead of an easy Elephant – it’s now an impossible Aardvark!

test

  5.  He worked overtime for us!  At 3 am this morning, he used his Sharpie & corrected all the mistakes in the Constitution!

good things

  4.  Give him his props – he saved ‘duped voters’ money – by not demanding an election recount of the remaining 46 States!

  3.  Out of his own pocket, he gave his retiring Attorney General a Gold Watch inscribed – “Et tu Barr”?

  2.  Saving our country a lot of angst, confetti & funeral expenses – his life was spared thank G-d – by his Food Taster, the Docs at Walter Reed & his bullet proof  Codpiece!

codpiece

  And #1…

He finally got Melania what she demanded – a Pardon, a Name Change application & a one-way trip with the Space Force!

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share