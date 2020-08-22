[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Melania’s GOP Convention Address

,

First Lady pledges not to plagiarize Michelle Obama at this year’s convention address.

Melania Trump will be giving a Republican National Convention address next week and sources close to the first lady surprised reporters by announcing that she will not be plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s speech this time.

Melania convention address“I would clearly be in over my head in trying to repeat such a powerful speech” she is purported to have uttered. According to Chris Wallace of Fox News, the former first lady really “flayed, sliced and diced” President Trump, something the current first lady declared she would never do in public. “I only do that in private” she is alleged to have said.

Another source, who only agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity, stated that Mrs. Trump would be carefully listening to Jill Biden’s speech in hopes that it is one she could reprise next week. If that doesn’t work out, she planned to read the Emancipation Proclamation or the Declaration of Independence.

However, that idea was apparently leaked to the president’s legal team who were quick to point out that the couple’s revised prenuptial agreement forbid her from using the word emancipation or making any reference to a declaration of independence before the 2020 election.

The anonymous source said that, as a backup plan the first lady would read the Gettysburg Address claiming that it would be fitting and proper for her to deliver that oration and that Lincoln’s address had been delivered so many years ago that no one would remember it.

The nation can’t wait to hear whose speech she delivers this time.

JC Wade
Latest posts by JC Wade (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share