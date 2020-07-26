What Trump DIDN’T Say on Chris Wallace Interview: Top 10

I watched it & so did you! Finally, Chris Wallace of Fox News gave us a true glimpse into the tortured mind of our American President.

Watching the Chris Wallace interview was like looking thru a one-way mirror in a psych ward watching the truth serum kick in.

So did you hear what I heard?

10. ‘Kayleigh, get me ‘Lie #296′ in the binder’!

9. ‘Kids today! When I had the sniffles – my father would read me “Mein Kampf‘!

8. ‘I don’t have a grudge & never mix them up – but I do think Joe O’Biden will lose’!

7. ‘My favorite Beautiful War was the Civil War…loved it when Cap’n Butler finally gave Prissy minimum wage’!

6. ‘My niece Mary, The Tramp; will never help me launder my money again’!

5. She actually said in her book, my father’s monster had been set free – but I can dance!

Mel Brooks, “Young Frankenstein” 1974

4. ‘Don’t tell Melania I love Porn!

I watch, I read, look at the stuff’!

3. ‘I know my History – 1492 was the first time someone ate Green Bean Casserole’!

2. ‘And, in the year 1619 – they put Fried Onions on it’!

And #1…’You know, I always said I’ll probably go to hell & I’ll be right eventually’!