Come back here! Here’s your 10 chances to laugh during COVID, and then you’re on your own!

Here’s my Top 10 clues to tell if you’re depressed during COVID — I’m no doctor but you already knew that, didn’t you!

If I can help just one person…that’s not enough! ha ha.

10. YOU’VE BEEN READING TOO MANY TOP 10’s!

9. SYMPTOMS STARTED IN 2016! Duh!

8. YOU’RE EATING FOR 2 or 3 & TRIPLETS DON’T RUN IN YOUR FAMILY!

7. YOU INTRODUCE YOUR HUSBAND AS ‘JACK DANIELS’!

6. YOU PLAY ‘SOLITAIRE’ FOR MONEY!

5. YOUR ‘INVISIBLE FRIEND’ SIGNED YOU UP FOR A PORN SITE!

But enough about me! ha ha

4. YOU CRY WHEN YOU CAN’T FIND LAMB CHOPS WITH PANTIES AT SAFEWAY!

3. YOUR FORTUNE TELLER SAID, ‘YOU’RE NOT ONLY NOT GOING TO TRAVEL – YOUR CHANCES OF SEEING PANTIES AGAIN IS A LONG SHOT’!

2. YOU CAN’T MAKE DECISIONS!

SHOULD I…EAT BOTH TWINKIES?

…WEAR MY BLACK MASK or MY WHITE ONE?

…WRITE ‘THE GREAT AMERICAN NOVEL’ or TAKE OUT THE TRASH?

AND #1 …How You Can Tell You’re Depressed & need to be watched…

YOU’VE BEEN GIVING AWAY PRIZED POSSESSIONS LIKE…

TOILET PAPER!