Marjorie Taylor Greene Finally Punished by GOP

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Kevin McCarthy finally comes down on Marjorie Taylor Greene, in the worst way.

After weeks of silence, Kevin McCarthy, the house minority leader, issued a devastating blow to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene today, stripping the congresswoman of her middle name.

“Marjorie Greene has to deal with the consequences of her rhetoric. Words matter. Her racist, anti-Semitic, anti-truth, anti-American, anti-coherent, comments are dangerous and warrant disciplinary action commensurate with her abuses,” McCarthy stated. “She will retain a seat on the education, the intelligence, and the ethics committees,” he added.

According to sources, Marjorie Taylor Greene, henceforth known as Marjorie Greene, emerged from the meeting visibly shaken.

“I’m humiliated. First the Democrats steal the election, now my own party steals my identity. I don’t see them taking the O from AOC when she makes disgusting comments like Medicare for All,” Greene said. “I plan to take this issue up at the next QAnon meeting. The spaceship lands next Thursday but I’m not waiting; I’m demanding that Scotty beam me up immediately,” the congresswoman asserted.

When asked if there will be any consequences if Representative Greene doesn’t curtail her hate speech, McCarthy replied, “We may be forced to remove the ‘e’ from her last name, but I truly hope it doesn’t come to that.”