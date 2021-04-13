Ripping the Headlines Today, 4/13/21

Republicans have now called for boycotts of MLB, NBA, NFL, WNBA, NASCAR and MLS

The only sport left for Republicans to watch will be MyPillow Fights.

Senate Democrats to move to federally legalize marijuana

… and tax nachos and donuts to really make it worth it.

Happy 67th Birthday, Jackie Chan

Proving 67 is the new “still can kick my ass.”

Fox News aired Hunter Biden porn instead of covering Matt Gaetz’s growing scandal

So, looks like Hunter Biden was in a Ménage A Troi with porn stars. I’m old enough to remember when having sex with a porn star was considered Presidential.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic”

… Wondering if he can help me get a reservation at the French Laundry?

Major League Baseball announced the 2021 All-Star Game will be in Denver

With the thin air, some of those Home Run Contest balls are still going to wind up in Georgia.

Joel Greenberg is poised to plead guilty. His attorney said Matt Gaetz is probably on edge right now

Sounds like someone just threw Gaetz under the school bus and then backed it over him.

UK Covid variant now dominant in the US

… which makes it the most dangerous virus ever from the UK since the Piers Morgan’s CNN days.

Tiger Woods was driving about 85 m.p.h. in a 45 m.p.h. zone when he crashed

Look for Tiger Woods on a special episode of Law and Order: SUV.

“Stay out of politics,” Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs

Helluva way to start a fundraiser letter there, Mitch.

Nick Cannon returning as Masked Singer host

… or, is that really him? Hmmmmm…

Twitter will not allow the National Archives to make Trump’s past tweets available on the platform

Psychology Today’s website, on the other hand.

Prince Philip passed away at 99

He didn’t look a day over 132.

“Uh-Oh”: Vaping Hannity, glasses askew, totally unprepared after commercial break

… well, at least, we now have an answer to the question “what the f**k is this guy smoking?” …

 

