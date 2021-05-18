The purge of Liz Cheney from the Republican Party is seen as a blatant violation of the movie franchise’s copyright protections.

The producers of The Purge film and television franchise have filed suit in D.C. Circuit Court against the Republican party for multiple copyright violations ending with the recent purge of Liz Cheney from her leadership position as third-ranking House Republican.

“Come on, the Republicans have been stealing our ideas for years, but this Liz Cheney purge — and every news report worldwide used that term, purge — is actionable,” said James DeMonaco, creator of the dystopian action horror series. “At first it was kind of flattering, I mean, I came up with a future America where a major political party rose to authoritarian power through a fascist populist platform with the aid of foreign interference and a brutal attack on the democratic system. And in 2015 when Trump came down that golden escalator like a spray-tanned Mussolini with a comb-over, it was clear he was a big fan.”

DeMonaco has made a number of films in the series, starting with The Purge in 2013, followed by Purge 2: Electric Boogaloo, Purge III: Season of the Witch, Purge 4: The Legend of Curly’s Gold, Purge 5: The Purge Strikes Back, Purge 6: Jason Purges Manhattan, Purge 7: Purge Vs. the Smog Monster, Purge 8: Or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Purge and another 30 sequels of declining originality. “Look, I may not have a lot of ideas, but The Purge is mine, and with the next sequel coming out in July 2021 Purge 39: Too Fast, Too Purgious, the Republican party is weakening our brand.”

“And it’s not just the Liz Cheney purge. The entire premise of The Purge is that the government allows one day a year when any citizen can commit any crime they want. People who are law-abiding citizens all year take one day to break laws and commit violence with the okay of the White House. And Trump and the Republican party actually set a date, January 6, and that Purge took place at the U.S. Capitol! We received no writing credit, no royalties or licensing agreement, and that’s a clear copyright violation right there.”

“Look, I’m not suing the Republicans for myself, I’m doing it for all the writers of young adult dystopian fiction. If we allow the Republicans to get away with this, what’s next? Will Ivanka Trump pick up a bow and arrow and run for office as Katniss Everdeen? Hmm… That’s not a bad idea, actually. Let me get her on the phone.”