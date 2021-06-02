Listen in as Bill & Melinda Gates split heirs with their mating call for new suitors.
At home with Bill & Melinda, comprising their mating call for new suitors, part 2.
MELINDA
Who’s gonna get the Bathing Suits in the closet sizes 2, 4, 6 & 8?
BILL
You can keep the one that fits, ok?
MELINDA
None of them fit – but that’s the point, isn’t it?
BILL
Don’t get me wrong – I like meat on the bone too – ‘Variety is the…
MELINDA
Oh yeah, Mr. Adonis…
BILL
I’ve been workin’ out – check out my big guns!
MELINDA
Wrap ’em with Benjamin’s & you’re still ‘Nerdy Bill’!
BILL
Names will never hurt me – I’m rich!
MELINDA
Wait a minute – they still have the price tags on!
BILL
There you go – no harm, no foul!
MELINDA
I didn’t just fall off a ‘Best Buy’ truck! There were very young, very thin women here – clothed or unclothed!
BILL
I think we should get back to carving up yours, yours, yours & mine!
BILL
You’re just making Marilyn Sands work for it, right?
MELINDA
Well, yeah…how about this Lifeguard’s Whistle?
BILL
There wasn’t that many pool parties!
MELINDA
Well, all that splashin’ – I couldn’t sleep!
BILL
Well, you’re gonna sleep fine soon – 1/2 of 134 Billion.
MELINDA
And 63 cents!
BILL
I wish I had Trump’s Accountant!
MELINDA
Why?
BILL
3 Sets of Books!
MELINDA
All I ever wanted was love… but sign here & initial there & there!
MELINDA
Oh, Epstein called.
BILL
Jeff – he’s dead.
MELINDA
When did you know that, Bill?
BILL
Same as you?
BILL
Don’t believe everything you read in the papers.
MELINDA
Are you kidding me – I told them!
If you want to help – follow the money!
BILL
I…I…can’ttt!
MELINDA
Poor baby – your Abacus broke?
BILL
I don’t care if it was a suicide or not…but I left my frigin’ fingerprints in his house!
MELINDA
You’re in bigger trouble than I thought – you can have the 63 cents!
BILL
If Marilyn Sands doesn’t find a punch line soon – we’re gonna go into Humor Times overtime!
MELINDA
Well, maybe this’ll shut her up…
Since Covid, she can’t fit into those Swimsuits either!
