You’ve heard of a ‘Fly on the Wall’ – well, Jimmy Cicadas went 1st Class in President Biden’s pocket on his 1st Overseas trip (Part 2).
Now back from his trip & free from the ravages of jet lag, Biden recalls his last moments with his stowaway, who relished his “fly on the wall” roll.
He snickers to himself as he remembers the sign over the English Channel:
CICADAS…Don’t Come, Don’t Come!
As Biden was packing for the last leg of his trip, Jiminy Cicadas emerged from his suit pocket with cookie crumbs around his mouth.
BIDEN
I knew I had a hitchhiker! Have you been in my jacket the whole trip?
JIMINY
Nyet.
BIDEN
You speak Russian?
JIMINY
Si.
BIDEN
Oh, bi.
JIMINY
I don’t know, it’s my first mating season.
BIDEN
I mean, how come you speak all these…
JIMINY
C.I.A. Cicadas Investigation Association. A Bombardier – Cacaphony Division!
BIDEN
Don’t you mean Cacophony?
JIMINY
Not the way I do it!
BIDEN
And, you came along to help me with Putin or to help Putin?
JIMINY (tormented)
So many questions – I’m so new!
BIDEN
Here’s the deal. When we get to Brussels you get in Putin’s pocket & let me know what he says to his Comrades.
JIMINY
Can I buzz around his Babka?
BIDEN
No – in his pocket!
JIMINY
If only I had a cell phone – I could tell you, then buzz around his Babka…I’VE HAD ONE FRIGIN’ COOKIE & LINT!
You know I could switch sides just like that!
BIDEN
I’m counting on it! But, as ‘the other Jiminy’ in Pinocchio said so well, “Always let your conscience be your guide”!
Now, do you understand what’s at stake?
JIMINY
Yes, I won’t cause any international incidents & you won’t make any gaffes.
BIDEN
When I became President I became a new man…if I can just remember not to curtsy & ask what’s in the Queen’s purse!
JIMINY
A Rock is what’s in her purse! She swatted me when the cameras were off us!
BIDEN
Let’s go to bed – tomorrow’s the big day. What are you doing?
JIMINY
Writing my To-do List. Wash behind my wings. Floss. Shave my legs.
BIDEN
You’re not gonna see another Cicada – it’s Putin!
JIMINY
You’re right – for that I beach my tail hairs.
BIDEN
How do you… you know – concentrate on your work knowing it’s mating season?
JIMINY
Well, they say if we cross our legs – we can always get over the 17 Year Itch!
And, look for Part 3 – the Finale! Coming Soon!