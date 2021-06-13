You heard of a fly on the wall – well, Jiminy Cicadas is going 1st Class in President Biden’s pocket on his first overseas trip!

President Biden left Washington, D. C. for his first overseas trip on his way to the United Kingdom for the long awaited G-7 Meeting, NATO Summit in Brussels & the most anticipated…Vladimir Putin ‘Meet & Grimace’ in Geneva.

On the tarmac, Biden swatted a Cicada on his neck as another came aboard via Biden’s suit pocket as team Grifters do!

I’ll take you to all three events if you haven’t been blinded by a Brood X Cicada yet. Look at it this way – if you live in the Eastern part of the U.S. or in the South you are the lucky few who can claim ‘Combat Duty’!

If you are under 17 you may think this another ‘Day of the Locusts’ biblical phenom & hide in your parents Y2K bunker!

But, if you have a few more years under your belt – you might say, ‘Jiminy Frigin’ Cricket – you again?’ ‘Get a Room’!

If you think you’re loud when having sex – Cicadas noise range is between Jet Planes & Jackhammers!

Actually, it’s not sex yet – it’s only their mating call!

And, only the males & they’re competing with each other in loudness. The females are smart – they found ear plugs & Netflix!

AIR FORCE ONE – ‘Putin or Bust’ Tour

President Joe Biden

JILL, STOP – THAT TICKLES.

Jill Biden

I’M READING, JOE.

Joe (rummaging)

SORRY – I THINK I HAVE A COOKIE SOMEWHERE.

Jill

I CAN’T HEAR YOU – THE ENGINE IS REVING UP!

Joe

WHAT?

Jill

IT’LL BE SO NICE TO GET AWAY FROM THOSE BUGS, WON’T IT?

Joe

NO BUGS IN EUROPE – WHAT A PLEASURE.

Jill

IS THE ENGINE SUPPOSED TO BE SO LOUD NOW – WE’RE ALREADY IN OHIO!

Joe

THE CAPTAIN KNOWS WHAT HE’S DOING.

Jill

I DON’T REMEMBER SHOUTING LIKE THIS ON OTHER TRIPS!

Joe

I’LL JUST PUT MY JACKET IN THE OVERHEAD.

Jill

GIVE IT TO THE STEWARD, SILLY – YOU’RE NOT ON AMTRAK ANYMORE!

AIR FORCE ONE STEWARD takes BIDEN’S Jacket & hangs it up.

JOE

Jill, did you just say ‘Damn’?

JILL

Honey, here’s gum – your ears will clear up in no time.

JIMINY CICADAS

Umm, Chocolate Chip & Europe – can’t wait for him to look for his Cookie!

Even better… I’ll share a bloody Scone with the Queen!

**Look for Part 2 “JOE BIDEN & a Plus-One: Jiminy Cicadas”!