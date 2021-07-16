[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Shirtless, Overall-Clad Arkansas Secretary of Health Claims Covid Under Control in State

,

Arkansas Secretary of Health Krenshaw Pickens says he has no worries about Covid in Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK — Despite an alarming resurgence of Covid-19 in the state, a shirtless, overall-clad Arkansas Secretary of Health today assured residents the virus was under control.

Arkansas Secretary of Health“We ain’t worried ‘bout it none,” said Dr. Krenshaw Pickens, before spitting into a large metal bucket and drinking a yellowish-green liquid from a mason jar.

“I reckon folk’ll be just fine if they heed a hardy breakfast and take to an early slumber,” said the state’s highest ranking health official while chewing on what appeared to be a cattail stem.

When presented with the rising rates of infection over the past month, Pickens dismissed the statistics as “city talk” and went on to explain that Arkansas had a vast array of “tonics and elixirs” to help treat the deadly virus rampaging through the state.

The press conference ended abruptly when the Secretary ran off to help corral some loose cattle that had wondered in from old man Higgins’ ranch across the way.

J Crock
Latest posts by J Crock (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share