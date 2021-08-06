Win a Date with a Cuomo! The Pros & Cons

The Pros & Cons: Win a date (or possible marriage) with the Governor of New York!
Obviously, Man has not completely evolved yet!
Sad to report, there are still stragglers who haven’t gotten the memo: Those in power should not touch, fondle or spout creepy sexual innuendos in a work environment.
The Governor isn’t the 1st, nor will he be the last man in power to do this.
In Neanderthal times, there were the Hunters & the Gatherers. Sometimes, when the Gatherers would bend over…
Maybe another example!
When Eve stood over the Xerox Machine deep in thought – Adam would come behind her to press his Leaf & remind her he likes his coffee black.
In modern times, things haven’t changed much. You see, in a matter of time, the Governor’s case will end & then they’ll be the next one! So, we might as well laugh now!
But before anyone signs up for this rare opportunity to win a date with Cuomo – here are my tongue-in-cheek Pros & Cons:
PROS
Touchy Feely! Affection is always good, also a well sought-after trait in Sing Sing!
Wants you to meet all his Kissing Cousins!
A Guaranteed Hug when you leave the house & come home!
Will be spending more time at home – but he’ll be wearing an ankle bracelet!
Well worth it – makes his own Gravy!
CONS
Thinks with his Gagootz! Hint: not Head, Noggin or Bean!
Likes to play ‘Strip Poke’ on the 1st Date! No, it is not a typographical error!
Insists on a little Antipasto with his Foreplay!
Writing a book, “I Talk With My Hands, What’s It To You?”
And, always takes the last Cannoli!
