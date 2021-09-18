Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews the 46th person to hold the office, U.S. President Joe Biden.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, indeed. Today on the show my guest is President Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States.
JERRY
Good morning, Mr. President.
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN
Let me correct you, Jerry. I’m the Vice President.
JERRY
Hold on. You won the 2020 election.
BIDEN
C’mon, man. Who told you that?
JERRY
A little birdie.
BIDEN
Okay. I’ll go along with it. I’m the President. Cool.
JERRY
What got you into politics?
BIDEN
I was always a leader. Student body president. Captain of the high school football team.
JERRY
Then you must have heard about the pig that was ejected from the football game?
BIDEN
No. Why?
JERRY
He was playing dirty.
BIDEN
Reminds me of the Chinese words “Dung on Mai Shu.”
JERRY
What does that mean?
BIDEN
You stepped in shit, Jerry.
JERRY
I’m going to highlight your career. You were the U.S. Senator of Delaware from 1972 to 2009. Then became Vice President until 2016. And in between ran for President a few times. You know a lot about Presidential history.
BIDEN
Indeed. Ask me a question.
JERRY
Who was the 16th President?
BIDEN
(thinks)
Ah, don’t tell me. Let me see. I was around back then.
JERRY
Here’s a hint. He was 6’4″.
BIDEN
Michael Jordan. That’s the guy.
JERRY
(game show voice)
I’m sorry, Joe. It was Abraham Lincoln. But I have a consolation prize. You and the First Lady will be spending a week in Urbana, Ohio at the lovely Embassy Suites with Congressman Jim Jordan and his wife Polly. I have to warn you. Jim is in a foul mood, because he just found out his parents are siblings.
BIDEN
Aside from that juicy nugget, Jordan thinks Sara Lee is Robert E. Lee’s wife. I don’t have time for idiots.
JERRY
You are 79 years old. The oldest president ever to hold office. Does it affect you?
BIDEN
Here’s the deal. I may be old, but have a great outlook on life. Been married to Jill for 44 years.
JERRY
Yep. You’re on your way. They say the first 50 years of marriage is the hardest.
JERRY
Since becoming President, you rejoined the Paris Agreement for climate change, signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to speed up the United States recovery from COVID-19 and withdrew U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
BIDEN
I had to. Trump made a bad deal with the Taliban to have the troops out by May. He released 5,000 prisoners that caused the collapse of the Afghan Army.
JERRY
What a dope.
BIDEN
This is what happens when a fart develops into a turd.
JERRY
You selected the first female Vice President in U.S. history.
BIDEN
Camel Harris. She was born on Hump Day.
JERRY
Her name is Kamala.
BIDEN
Sorry. I was thinking about the transportation in Afghanistan.
JERRY
She’s got more balls than Caitlyn Jenner. One tough woman.
BIDEN
Before we go. Let me say one thing to the American people. Kim Jong-un is not touring with BTS.
JERRY
See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
