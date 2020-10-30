How to Tell If You’ve Lost the Election

Clues to help one determine if they’ve lost the election.
Few incumbents experience losing a presidential election so here are some clues for the current incumbent to help him determine if he has, in fact, lost the election:
- Your opponent wins more Electoral College votes than you.
- No one attends your rallies anymore.
- Melania packs up her red Christmas trees and moves back to Manhattan.
- Mitch McConnell won’t return your calls.
- A moving van shows up at the White House mid-January.
- People keep calling Joe Biden president-elect.
- Mike Pence has already moved back to Ohio.
- You can’t find a friend at “Fox & Friends.”
- Vladimir Putin no longer returns your calls.
- The Joint Chiefs of Staff gently remind you to move out by January 20th.
- Criminal subpoenas start showing up in your mailbox.
- The vacancy rate at your Washington hotel triples overnight.
- You keep getting visits from burly Russians reminding you of outstanding personal loans.
- Mark Meadows sends you a list of foreign countries with no U. S. extradition treaties.
- Amy Coney Barrett won’t return your calls.
- The fake news keeps calling you a lame duck.
- Your reservation requests for Air Force One for February and March are all denied.
- Ivanka and Jared have discreetly made employment requests of the Biden Administration.
- Eric and Don, Jr. deny your paternity.
- NBC ignores your TV show proposals including “My Second Term”, “Lincoln II” and “The Greatest President Ever.”
- ABC offers hosting gig for a revamped version of “The Biggest Loser.”
- Evangelicals deny ever supporting you.
- Facebook requests that you cancel your account.
- Your only followers on Twitter are the KKK and the Proud Boys.
- TikTok asks if they can post ten-second clips of your dance moves.
- Kayleigh McEnany keeps asking you for a concession speech.
- Kellyanne Conway won’t return your calls.
- The only people now asking for your tax returns are district attorneys.
- The makers of your orange self-tanner no longer provide free samples.
- Propecia now charging for your hair medication.
- The Supreme Court says it won’t be hearing any election challenges this year.
- Franklin Graham no longer calls to pray.
- Lindsey Graham stops asking to play golf with you.
- The Justice Department ignores your request for personal legal representation.
- Publishers turn down your proposed book “The Art of the Electoral Steal.”
- Publishers line up to bid on tell-alls from Ivana, Tiffany, Mike Pence and your chauffeur.
- Melania reminds you that the spousal testimonial privilege is hers and she can testify against you if she wants.
- Melania keeps demanding to renegotiate her prenup.
- Bill Barr sends you a copy of Title 18 with the Fifth Amendment sections highlighted in yellow.
- Even Rudy Giuliani won’t return your calls.
