Former CNN TV News Anchor Chris Cuomo gives us a little titillating ‘Wag the Dog’ sex romp to ease our Ukraine angst!
Yes, it’s ‘Quid Pro Cuomo’ time again for the former news anchor!
What fun! Last August, when I wrote the satirical article “Win a Date with a Cuomo” for the Humor Times, I didn’t know there’d be more! It was about Chris’ single older brother Andrew, the New York Governor – but now, this is real news!
By this point, you’re thinking, ‘Which Cuomo did what‘? Let’s just say, right now there’s a new Jane Doe running from the Cuomo Family Circus. Ho-hum.
Back in 2011, Miss Doe was a new young temp at ABC TV & was invited by Chris Cuomo to have lunch with him in his office – but she said there was no food!
Not even a little Antipasto!
Well, instead of food – this handsome, married, six-packed Italian Stallion allegedly pressured Miss Doe to look into those sensual blue (are you really Italian) eyes!
And, before she could say ‘I know a guy who knows a guy’…he allegedly badgered her for sex & after she refused – assaulted her.
As a rightful owner of a Gov’t issued Uterus & stretched-out Maidenform Bra… as you might expect – I believe her!
Well, at least until I see it played out in a Lifetime Movie on HBO Max!
I like to hear both sides & to their credit ‘The Brothers Cuomo’ are ‘naturally affectionate’ & any Judge should give them that! haha
But, there’s more!
But lately, another voice is heard – TV Producer, Shelley Ross has accused Chris of sexual misconduct!
She said he grabbed her buttock at a 2005 Event when she was his boss at ABC.
(You know, I can’t tell you how many times I was grabbed on the butt in line at Cosco!
Okay, it could be the pack of 30 rolls of toilet paper hanging over their frigin’ cart – but it felt like a grab)
As for the fate of super-talented Chris – the Jury is out…probably grabbing a Slice!
- Hands-On News Anchor Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Do Lunch! - February 17, 2022
- Photos Don’t Lie: Jim Jordan Has His Funny Kodak Moments! - February 9, 2022
- Ivanka Pleads Insanity Before Jan 6th Select Committee Can Even Send Invite - February 7, 2022