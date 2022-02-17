Hands-On News Anchor Chris Cuomo Doesn’t Do Lunch!

,

News Anchor Chris Cuomo

Former CNN TV News Anchor Chris Cuomo gives us a little titillating ‘Wag the Dog’ sex romp to ease our Ukraine angst!

Yes, it’s ‘Quid Pro Cuomo’ time again for the former news anchor!

What fun! Last August, when I wrote the satirical article “Win a Date with a Cuomo” for the Humor Times, I didn’t know there’d be more!  It was about Chris’ single older brother Andrew, the New York Governor – but now, this is real news!

By this point, you’re thinking, ‘Which Cuomo did what‘?  Let’s just say, right now there’s a new Jane Doe running from the Cuomo Family Circus.  Ho-hum.

Back in 2011, Miss Doe was a new young temp at ABC TV & was invited by Chris Cuomo to have lunch with him in his office – but she said there was no food!

Not even a little Antipasto!

food spread

Well, instead of food – this handsome, married, six-packed Italian Stallion allegedly pressured Miss Doe to look into those sensual blue (are you really Italian) eyes!

News Anchor Chris Cuomo

And, before she could say ‘I know a guy who knows a guy’…he allegedly badgered her for sex & after she refused – assaulted her.

As a rightful owner of a Gov’t issued Uterus & stretched-out Maidenform Bra… as you might expect – I believe her!

Well, at least until I see it played out in a Lifetime Movie on HBO Max!

I like to hear both sides & to their credit ‘The Brothers Cuomo’ are ‘naturally affectionate’ & any Judge should give them that!  haha

But, there’s more!

But lately, another voice is heard – TV Producer, Shelley Ross has accused Chris of sexual misconduct!

She said he grabbed her buttock at a 2005 Event when she was his boss at ABC.

(You know, I can’t tell you how many times I was grabbed on the butt in line at Cosco! 

Okay, it could be the pack of 30 rolls of toilet paper hanging over their frigin’ cart – but it felt like a grab)

As for the fate of super-talented Chris – the Jury is out…probably grabbing a Slice!

pizza 

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share