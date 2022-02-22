Ripping the Headlines Today, 2/22/22

,

Making fun of the headlines today, so you don’t have to

The news, even that about Super Bowl 2022, doesn’t need to be complicated and confusing; that’s what any new release from Microsoft is for. And, as in the case with anything from Microsoft, to keep the news from worrying our pretty little heads over, remember something new and equally indecipherable will come out soon:

Really all you need to do is follow one simple rule: barely pay attention and jump to conclusions. So, here are some headlines today and my first thoughts:

Super Bowl 2022
Snoop Dogg at Super Bowl 2022.

Snoop Dogg smokes weed right before star-studded Super Bowl 2022 halftime show

So, he had a super bowl at Super Bowl 2022!

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Can someone tell me what Erkel thinks, so I don’t have to give a rat’s ass about that, either.

Feds investigate Beverly Hills mogul, CEO of Fatburger & Johnny Rockets chains

Now we’re talking a real life Hamburgler.

Biden ‘convinced’ Putin will invade as peace movement ‘opposes any war over Ukraine’

Looks like Putin wants ‘peace. “A piece of the Ukraine, a piece of Poland, a piece Finland …”

Tom Selleck finally addresses one of ‘Blue Bloods’ fans’ biggest questions

So, did his character take a reverse mortgage or not?

Judge orders Donald Trump, Ivanka, Trump Jr. to sit for deposition in New York lawsuit

Afterwards, the only place with more fifths will be a Jack Daniels distillery.

NBA 2022 All Star weekend kicks off in Cleveland

Or, as the Kardashians call it ‘Tinder.’

Netflix announces 4 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials

Clearly, they’re trying to cancel his ass through exhaustion.

Woman allegedly used PPP loan to hire hitman

…Probably would’ve gotten away with it if she had spent some of that money on a mask.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva claims ther positive drug test was due to her inadvertently taking her grandfather’s heart medication

Makes sense that her long program was mostly ‘I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up.’

Passenger jet forced to divert after snake spotted slithering through overhead lights

No word if the plane was met on the ground by Samuel L Jackson.

Right winger Charlie Kirk decries Super Bowl half time show’s ‘Sexual Anarchy’

Hmm, ‘Sexual Anarchy’ sounds like the opening act for ‘Jewish Space Lasers.’

Michael Jordan turns 59 years old today

Which is also the number he probably could still drop on the Magic.

U.S. concerned about Zelensky’s trip to Munich

… especially if he used a one-way ticket…

Latest posts by Paul Lander (see all)
