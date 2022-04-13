[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Service)

Le Republique De Shancroyde is to become the first nation to establish “total economic justice” and a Universal Basic Income.

Following the 48th Peoples’ revolution in its history, Le Republique of Shancroyde will become the first nation to guarantee total economic justice and a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for all it’s citizens.

According to newly appointed Prime Minister General Phillthee Jenytalya, the program will work as follows: At the beginning of the new Shancroydian New Year (The Year of the Hummpe), each Shancroydian citizen will receive one million pieces of Schnoode. The Schnoode is the basic monetary unit of Shancroyde.

In addition, to fulfill its guarantee of equal Universal Basic Income, each citizen will receive 1000 pieces of Schnoode on the first of each month.

The prime minister stated that this process will be extended to any citizen of the world who can prove their Shancroydian ancestry.

To apply, one must mail the application, along with all assets that one has acquired in their current country of residence (cash,bonds, IRAs, 401Ks, cars, houses, etc) to:

Grand Emiress Rhumprollah Shimmee S.T.D.

Royal Treasury

Klamydia, Le Republique De Shancroyde

The prime minister stated that the newly guaranteed wealth will put more responsibility on the citizens. Anyone who looses their Schnoode will be deported, while anyone caught stealing will be immediately beheaded.

Also, the million pieces of Schnoode places individuals within the bounds of the Shancroydian Luxury Tax of 105%.