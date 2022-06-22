[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

President Biden Offers New Solution to Rising Food Prices

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

Deeply concerned about the pain in the wallet of most Americans, the president has a plan to deal with rising food prices.

In an exclusive interview with SNN financial correspondents Passe D. Bucke and Three Dollah Bille, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that he is deeply concerned about the pain in the wallet of most Americans when they visit the grocery store and face rising food prices, so he has come up with a plan that will ease the food shopping pain.

rising food prices, empty shelvesThe plan, which kicks off on July 4th, has been dubbed “OPERATION K RATION.”

The President explains, “There are billions and billions of cases of K Rations left over from the war in Vietnam, just sitting in warehouses. K Rations sustained our troops during the war in Vietnam and have a shelf life of 200 years. The MREs that the troops ate in Iraq and Afghanistan last only about 10 years.

“Each month, every American will get 30 cases of K Rations free. They come in wonderful appetizing flavors such as Chopped Egg with Bacon, Chopped Bacon with Egg, Chopped Ham with Lima Beans and Chopped Lima Beans with Ham.”

Each case also includes packs of cigarettes, packs of gum and packs of condoms.

The president also stated that in case they run out of K Rations, he has cut a deal with General Dissen Datte, head of the Slobovian Army Mess System, to supply the American people with quantities of the Slobovian Army staple known as Gavonski. Gavonski is synthetic Creamed Chip Beef on Toast.

The President also stated that to help the American people with preparation of K Rations, the Food Network will debut a new cooking show featuring former Marine mess sergeant K.P. Chowline.

The president said that this idea came to him when he fell off his bike the other day.

SNN Words To Live By

You kill somebody, you’re gonna hang.” — Marshall Matt Dillon, Gunsmoke

“Man is the only animal that eats the ice in his drink.” — Comedian Martin Mull

“Army means, ‘Ain’t ready for Marines yet.’” — Some drunk Marine, somewhere in Nam, sometime in 1969

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share