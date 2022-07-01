Breaking: Trump Wins ‘Back Seat Driver’ Award!

,

Back Seat Driver

Who knew Donald Trump, infamous back seat driver, always liked to be the Designated Driver?!

Not too many people know that before Donald Trump sold Steaks, ran Universities into the ground and became the world’s most infamous back seat driver – he was a Driver’s Ed Instructor!

In fact, his now grown Driver’s Ed students want to share their love & quips for their former Instructor – otherwise known as ‘Grab-The-Wheel-Trump’!

BTW this was way before Power Steering, Seat Belts, GPS, Air Bags & Baby Seats!

MURRY: ‘Who can forget him – he was noted for screaming, “BREAK, BREAK” & then farted!  I did an Impression of him at the Talent Show!  Killed!

back seat driver

EDDIE: ‘He’s all right – he taught me how to drive with one hand on the wheel & one hand under her Blouse’!

BOB: ‘Yeah, he was fun – one day during lunch hour, he drove us to Vegas & came back with 2 Hookers & a roll of Quarters’!

SUSIE: ‘I remember he never rode in the ‘Shotgun Seat’ – he always sat right behind the driver & if we made a perfect U-Turn, he’d kiss the back of our neck’!

SHECKY: ‘Yeah, who cares if he recognized an old friend at the golf course & after he hit the ball he yelled, “Whore”!

back seat driver

JIMMY: ‘So what if he aced his own Driving Test in a Golf Cart & threw Tees like confefe’!

BILLY: ‘Me – I loved tinkering under the hood with Mr. T – one day he pulled out a dead cat & a Jaywalker’!

And, TONY: ‘Trump sure can pick ’em… I heard his wife said she thinks a ‘Stupid Pet Trick’ is when she’s necking in the back seat of a Volkswagen & her Garter Belt get stuck in the gear shift’!

Combination Lock not included
Oh, Combination Lock not included!  haha

Thank you & don’t forget to tip your Waitress!

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share