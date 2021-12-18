We all know about Don Jr’s text to Mark Meadows with a message for his dad – but that wasn’t the first time!
We now all know that instead of telling his father directly to stop the January 6th Capitol Attack, Don Jr. sent a text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – but that wasn’t the first time.
Confidential notes from Donald Trump Jr.’s last visit on the therapist’s couch:
DOC
Yes Don, the Tissues you use are tax deductible. Now, what other things have you not talked to your father about?
DON JR.
Gosh, I could go way back.
DOC
No worries – you’ve got 55 minutes & then Eric comes in.
DON JR.
When I was 12 I thought I got someone pregnant.
DOC
I can see why you wouldn’t want to tell him – who did you tell?
DON JR.
Her father, Reverend Rodriguez.
DOC
How did he take it?
DON JR.
Same as my father but with an accent!
DOC
Well, I hope it was a false alarm.
DON JR.
Yeah it was – today she’s a comedienne!
DOC
What kind of school did you go to anyway?
DON JR.
Wharton Elementary!
Oh, I got one – when I was 6, I sold Dad’s Steaks at my Lemonade Stand & never told him about it.
DOC
Who did you tell?
DON JR.
The Judge!
DOC
Anything recent?
DON JR.
Let’s see, you already know about the Russian Trump Tower meeting & Hillary’s emails!
DOC
Yes, when you adopted Russian children – how are they?
DON JR.
Who cares! How about when I lectured at Trump University & chalk got all over my Tuxedo!
DOC
Poor baby – of course you wouldn’t tell him. What was your subject?
DON JR.
“WILLS & 100 Ways to stay in one”!
DOC
Anything else you’d like to get off your chest?
DON JR. (under his breath)
Shooting Eric in the butt by mistake on a safari.
DOC
No Sh-t!
DON JR.
Somebody must’ve put a real bullet in the gun instead of a dummy.
DOC
We have to stop blaming others, Don!
DON JR.
I don’t know how it happened. He was wearing an Orange Jacket, a Toothy Grin & was waving a White Handkerchief!
DOC
His butt? Then how could you have seen ‘his toothy grin’?
DON JR.
He turned around?”Mark Meadows – get my Lawyer!”
