Mark Meadows Texts Exposé: What Else Did Donald Trump Jr. Not Tell His Father?

,

Mark Meadows Texts Exposé

We all know about Don Jr’s text to Mark Meadows with a message for his dad – but that wasn’t the first time!

We now all know that instead of telling his father directly to stop the January 6th Capitol Attack, Don Jr. sent a text to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows – but that wasn’t the first time.

Confidential notes from Donald Trump Jr.’s last visit on the therapist’s couch:

DOC

Yes Don, the Tissues you use are tax deductible.  Now, what other things have you not talked to your father about?

DON JR.

Gosh, I could go way back.

DOC

No worries – you’ve got 55 minutes & then Eric comes in.

DON JR.

When I was 12 I thought I got someone pregnant.

DOC

I can see why you wouldn’t want to tell him – who did you tell?

DON JR.

Her father, Reverend Rodriguez.

DOC

How did he take it?

DON JR.

Same as my father but with an accent!

DOC

Well, I hope it was a false alarm.

DON JR.

Yeah it was – today she’s a comedienne!

DOC

What kind of school did you go to anyway?

DON JR.

Wharton Elementary! 

Oh, I got one – when I was 6, I sold Dad’s Steaks at my Lemonade Stand & never told him about it.

DOC

Who did you tell?

DON JR.

The Judge!

DOC

Anything recent?

DON JR.

Let’s see, you already know about the Russian Trump Tower meeting & Hillary’s emails!

DOC

Yes, when you adopted Russian children – how are they?

DON JR.

Who cares!  How about when I lectured at Trump University & chalk got all over my Tuxedo!

DOC

Poor baby – of course you wouldn’t tell him.  What was your subject?

DON JR.

“WILLS & 100 Ways to stay in one”!

DOC

Anything else you’d like to get off your chest?

DON JR. (under his breath)

Shooting Eric in the butt by mistake on a safari.

DOC

No Sh-t!

Don Jr texts Mark Meadows

DON JR.

Somebody must’ve put a real bullet in the gun instead of a dummy.

DOC

We have to stop blaming others, Don!

DON JR.

I don’t know how it happened.  He was wearing an Orange Jacket, a Toothy Grin & was waving a White Handkerchief!

DOC

His butt?  Then how could you have seen ‘his toothy grin’?

Eric Trump

DON JR.

He turned around?”Mark Meadows – get my Lawyer!”

Mark Meadows

Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)
