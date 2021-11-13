Rudy Giuliani Confesses, ‘I Make Up The Truth – I’m Too Busy To Lie!’ Top 10 Rudyisms!

Top 10 Rudyisms

Under oath, Rudy Giuliani admitted not “having time” to check all facts with widespread voter fraud! Balled up & tossed, here’s his list of other things he didn’t have time to do: The Top 10 Rudyisms!

It’s true – in a Deposition Video, Trump’s on again/off again Palomine Rudy Giuliani admitted not having the time to verify his facts of widespread 2020 election fraud. Well, I just happened to find Rudy’s discarded blue & brown sock & Top Ten List of other things he says he didn’t have time to do! Presenting the Top 10 Rudyisms:

10.  LOOK UP DONALD J. TRUMP ON “AMERICA’S MOST WANTED”!

  9.  LAWYER-UP WITH THE JERSEY FIRM: ‘LASAGNA, CANOLI & CAPONE’!

8.  Re-READ THE DIRECTIONS & SEE IF MY HAIR DYE IS SUPPOSED TO EXPLODE!

7.  FIND A REPUBLICAN SWEAT GLAND DOCTOR – I HEAR THERE’S AN EPIDEMIC!

6.  CHECK THE GIFT REGISTRY TO SEE IF I’M MARRIED TO ANYONE THIS YEAR!

5.  ASK TRUMP FOR DIRECTIONS TO HIS SECRET ‘SUBPOENA BUNKER’ HE’S BEEN BRAGGING ABOUT!

4.  HAVE A PLAN B & C!

3.  A little late but…Never tell the Pope ‘Pinocchio’s Got Wood’!  BECAUSE HE SAID, ‘SAVE THAT ONE FOR CONFESSION’!

Top 10 Rudyisms

  2.  CHECK WITH CVS ON WHICH PILL HITLER TOOK!

And, the #1 thing I, Rudy Giuliani didn’t have time to do…

ASK MARILYN SANDS WHY SHE CAN ONLY THINK OF 9!

Oh no you don’t, Rudy…

#1 thing I, Rudy Giuliani didn’t have time to do…

STAY FOR THE WHOLE JANUARY 6th RALLY – I WAS DOING A TOOTHPASTE COMMERCIAL & IT’LL BE FINISHED BY 2064!

Top 10 Rudyisms

