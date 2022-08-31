[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Mysterious 39th Page of Redacted DOJ Affidavit Discovered

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

Slobovian Secret Service operative Redd Hotte has uncovered a mysterious 39th page of the newly-released redacted DOJ affidavit.

News outlets around the world were issued a 38-page Department of Justice redacted affidavit regarding the recent FBI raid on former president Donald Trump’s Florida Estate.

redacted Mar-a-Lago
Photo by Peter Stevens, flickr.com.

However, SNN has received evidence that there was a 39th page of the Slobovian Secret Service operative Redd Hotte has uncovered a mysterious 39th page of the newly-released DOJ affidavit, labeled “Super Top Secret,” which was not released.

Slobovian Secret Service agent Redd Hotte obtained the 39th page from one of her confidential informants in the White House and passed it on to SNN underground reporter Rigor Mortis.

SNN feels that as the world’s oldest news source, it is our civic duty to release the page (which was also redacted) to the public.

Super Top Secret

████ ████████ ███████ DOJ, FBI, CIA, WWE ████████ ██████████. ██████████ covert operation ████████████ Hillary Clinton’s left buttox █████████. ██████████ obstruction of justice ██████ 7 buckets of chicken livers ████████████ ████████████ mambo Italiano █████ evidence of obstruction. █████████ people who had sex with monkeys on January 6 ██████████████ protect the integrity of ████████ ████████ Donald Trump’s KFC platinum card.

██████████ █████████ █████████████ gitchy goomie ██████████. █████████ planet Zardoc ████ ██████████ ███████████ confidential ███████. █████████ Debbie Does Dallas ████████████ Ookey Ook ██████ █████ █████████ █████ ██████ top secret ███████ ████████. Let’s twist again like we did last summer ████████████ █████████████. Joe Biden, Abdullah the Butcher, Mother Teresa ████████ █████████ ██ ██████████████ kiss my ass ██████ ████████ ██████ █████████ ██████ lard ███.

███████████ ███████████ November 8,2027 ███████ ██████████. ███████ ████ ██████ ███████ Buck Rogers ████████████████ Fox News Channel ████ ████ Wang Wang Blues  ████████████ █████████ get into Nancy Pelosi’s █████ █████ ██████. ██████████ Downbeat Magazine ███████ ███████ █████ ██████ 28,000 Hail Mary’s █████ ████████ seven come eleven ██████.

SNN Words To Live By

“Yadda, yadda, yadda.” — Seinfeld TV show

“Sometimes the truth is like a dead skunk in the middle of the street.” — Tony Baretta (Robert Blake), Baretta TV show

“Give the Drummer Some.” — James Brown 1969 song, Cold Sweat

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
