The 2nd in the series of Satirical Firsts in History that you won’t find in history books!
THE FIRSTS IN HISTORY – According to my Diary, Part 2:
1. The First Snake Oil Salesman!
2. The First ‘Snake & Shake’ Franchise!
3. The First ‘Bite-Me’ T-Shirt!
4. The First Epi-Pen!
5. The First ‘Loose Leaf’ Gentleman’s Club!
6. The First Road Sign: ‘EDEN NUDIST COLONY…1/2 mile’!
7. The First ‘Nuts, Berries & Twigs Pumpkin-Seed-Crust Pizza’ – see the 1st Yelp Review by Eve!
8. The First ‘Shark Tank’ Show…(a prolific idea man & frankly a real pest) G-d was finally turned away – Adam said no to ‘A Jock Strap’!
9. The First ‘Family Feud’ Show…Adam & Eve actually won with this category: ‘NAME SOMETHING YOU’D PRAY FOR’!
A Beer!
Daylight Savings Time!
Phillips Screwdriver!
And #10. The First ‘An-Apple-A-Day’ PLANNED PARENTHOOD MEETING!
