Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Senate Minority Leader Republican Mitch “Turtle” McConnell.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. My guest today is Senate Minority Leader Republican Mitch “Turtle” McConnell. A busy man in Washington.
MITCH “TURTLE” MCCONNELL
Thanks for having me. I appreciate the special terrarium you provided in the green room. The lettuce and bug spread was delicious.
JERRY
Some of the idiots from the studio took the worms to go fishing, or you would have had more food.
MITCH
(burps) That’s okay. I’m a happy little turtle.
JERRY
Let’s get right to it. You don’t like Donald Trump. He called your wife Elaine Chao “Coco Chow.” It’s racist, buddy.
MITCH
I think he meant Coco Puffs. His favorite snack along with Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald’s double cheeseburgers. All at the same time, I might add.
JERRY
But you said you would vote for Trump in 2024 if he is the GOP presidential nominee.
MITCH
I would absolutely support him. They’ll be another tax break for the wealthy.
MITCH
(whispers) I’m inheriting a ton of dough when my in-laws die. I love things that are green. Reminds me of my shell.
JERRY
Yeah, but you said Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021 was a “disgraceful dereliction of duty. That he is morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.”
MITCH
I did. Then Trump threatened me, so I hid in my shell for weeks.
JERRY
You’ve earned the reputation of being a villain in the Senate. A real bad ass, especially during the Obama years. And now Biden. Tell me, do you have any friends?
MITCH
Oh, sure. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan and I are good buds. I’m helping him get his DNA tested, because he could be little Eddie from The Munsters. The ears, the hair, the smirk on his face. Now we know what Eddie looked like when he grew up.
MITCH
I’m also friends with Ted Cruz.
JERRY
(surprised) Really?
MITCH
No! I wanted to get a rise out of you. (pause) Cruz is the meanest troll ever elected to Congress. He’s so nasty that Cuban immigrants want to go back to Havana. They begged my wife for boats when she was Secretary of Transportation.
JERRY
So you do have friends.
MITCH
They can buy me anytime. Are you listening Koch brothers? I’m for sale.
JERRY
What’s Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer like to work with in the Senate?
MITCH
Have you ever brushed up against a cactus? No, actually Chuck did a real nice thing. He said that when I retire, I can live in his cousin’s pond in upstate New York.
JERRY
Sweet. (pause) Hey, you want to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accords. Think what that might do to your pond? The water could evaporate. No place to swim or hunt for food.
MITCH
Then I guess I’d have to adapt and become a tortoise. Always liked Palm Springs. Wait, make it Phoenix. California has too many Democrats.
JERRY
Are you planning to run for the Senate in 2026? You’ll be 84 years old. And you recently suffered a concussion.
MITCH
It was a stupid accident. I tripped over my penis pump.
JERRY
Speaking of which. Do you know what the elephant said to the naked man?
MITCH
No.
JERRY
How do you breathe through that thing. Senator Mitch McConnell everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner