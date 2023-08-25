Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Republican candidate for president Vivek Ramaswamy.
ANNOUNCER
From under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY DUNCAN
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Not really. Today on the show my guest is Republican candidate for president Vicious Salami.
VIVEK RAMASWAMY
No, Mr. Duncan. It’s Vivek Ramaswamy. I’m Indian.
JERRY
How do you do kemosabe?
VIVEK
Not that Indian, you idiot. My parents are from India.
JERRY
I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that. Hey, what has four legs and goes “oom, oom” in India?
VIVEK
No clue.
JERRY
A cow walking backwards.
JERRY
You made a fool of yourself in the first Republican debate.
VIVEK
Wrong.
JERRY
Really? Want to raise the voting age to 25. Want to replace the FBI and IRS. Oh, here’s a good one. Want to put a gun in every Taiwanese household to deter an invasion by China.
VIVEK
You missed one. Climate change is a hoax. We need to drill baby drill and frack the hell in the United States.
JERRY
That causes greenhouse gases. Results in tornadoes and earthquakes.
VIVEK
I’m not going to argue about climate change. It always ends up in a heated debate.
JERRY
The real reason is that you own a stake in Chevron.
VIVEK
It’s not a moneymaker, Mr. Duncan. Oil prices dropped so low that Chevron had to lay off 25 Republicans in Congress.
JERRY
Hold on, skinny. I have Nikki Haley on the line. She wants to join our conversation.
VIVEK
Nikki was mean to me on the debate stage in Milwaukee.
JERRY
Nikki. Go ahead.
NIKKI HALEY
Thank you, Jerry. Vivek…I don’t like the fact that you want to stop aid to Israel. America needs Israel as a stabilizing force in the Middle East.
VIVEK
I’m upset, because Kraft Foods is moving their operation to Israel. It’s going to have a new name Cheeses of Nazareth. We can’t let that happen. I need cheese to fart.
NIKKI
Farts are like children, Vivek. You don’t mind your own, but you can’t stand other peoples. Furthermore, a human fart can be louder than a saxophone solo. I found out at my daughter’s school concert.
JERRY
Viking.
VIVEK
It’s Vivek, Mr. Duncan.
JERRY
You may be a billionaire, but you can’t buy your way into politics. You’re lousy at it. Condescending, a Trump wannabe, and bad lawyer. There’s nothing you have to offer the American people.
VIVEK
Indian food.
JERRY
I had Indian food for lunch yesterday and almost choked. Talk about a paneer death experience.
NIKKI
There’s an old saying my parents taught me. In India, you don’t drive on the left of the road, you drive on what is left of the road.
JERRY
Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley everyone. See you tomorrow.
The Jerry Duncan Show
(c) Dean B. Kaner
- The Jerry Duncan Show Interviews Republican Vivek Ramaswamy - August 25, 2023
- The Republican Presidential Candidates at the Iowa State Fair 2023 - August 21, 2023
- The Jerry Duncan Show: Live from Hollywood - August 12, 2023