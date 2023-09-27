[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Poor Little Lamb Lost His Way

,

Team Trump contrives new defense: he just “lost his way.”

lost his wayIn a desperate last-ditch effort to defend the ex-president-turned-insurrectionist, lawyers for Donald Trump are now claiming that their client is completely innocent and merely the victim of a series of silly misunderstandings.

“Have a heart!” pleaded Trump attorney Rocko Capone, “This persecution — I mean prosecution – of the greatest and most tremendous  American of all time is completely unnecessary and totally unfair! Donald Trump was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s just a poor little lamb who lost his way.”

When asked for further comment a scowling Trump replied: “Bah, bah, bah!”

