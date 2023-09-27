Poor Little Lamb Lost His Way

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Team Trump contrives new defense: he just “lost his way.”

In a desperate last-ditch effort to defend the ex-president-turned-insurrectionist, lawyers for Donald Trump are now claiming that their client is completely innocent and merely the victim of a series of silly misunderstandings.

“Have a heart!” pleaded Trump attorney Rocko Capone, “This persecution — I mean prosecution –– of the greatest and most tremendous American of all time is completely unnecessary and totally unfair! Donald Trump was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’s just a poor little lamb who lost his way.”

When asked for further comment a scowling Trump replied: “Bah, bah, bah!”