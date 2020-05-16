Wishful Thinking & Satire in the Covid Era: Trump Gets Bad News

Trump gets bad news, despite his wishful thinking.

GROUPTHINK: Where the First Amendment & Comedic License meet!

DOC

Donald, you’re Positive.

DONALD TRUMP

You bet – I’m a Cheerleader!

DOC

No Donald, you’re Positive!

TRUMP

No, you’re wrong – that must be Melania’s.

DOC

You mean you’d rather it is Melania’s?

TRUMP

Well, yes.

DOC

No, this is yours – I walked this to the Lab myself.

TRUMP

I think this Writer just wants me to suffer. BTW, another one who’ll never make it.

DOC

Let me take your Vitals – take off your Makeup.

TRUMP

I’m fine, all I need is to play golf.

DOC

You’ll give it to your caddy!

TRUMP

Who cares.

DOC

Well, you’ll give it to Melania!

TRUMP

Pfft – I’ve given her worse!

DOC

Here’s your chance – you can start telling the truth. It could win you votes.

TRUMP

No. I don’t want to give Marilyn Sands the satisfaction – she’ll get the Nobel Prize before me!

DOC

Look, Covid would probably kill you first – but the history books would be kind to you.

TRUMP

You mean then Pence would be it?

DOC

Afraid not – Pelosi! Remember the Mayo Clinic?

TRUMP

I like Hellman’s!

DOC

Poor Mike – I’ll be telling him next. Looks like Marilyn Sands got 2 Birds with one…

TRUMP

Mind if I tweet that?