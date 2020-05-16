Trump gets bad news, despite his wishful thinking.
GROUPTHINK: Where the First Amendment & Comedic License meet!
DOC
Donald, you’re Positive.
DONALD TRUMP
You bet – I’m a Cheerleader!
DOC
No Donald, you’re Positive!
TRUMP
No, you’re wrong – that must be Melania’s.
DOC
You mean you’d rather it is Melania’s?
TRUMP
Well, yes.
DOC
No, this is yours – I walked this to the Lab myself.
TRUMP
I think this Writer just wants me to suffer. BTW, another one who’ll never make it.
DOC
Let me take your Vitals – take off your Makeup.
TRUMP
I’m fine, all I need is to play golf.
DOC
You’ll give it to your caddy!
TRUMP
Who cares.
DOC
Well, you’ll give it to Melania!
TRUMP
Pfft – I’ve given her worse!
DOC
Here’s your chance – you can start telling the truth. It could win you votes.
TRUMP
No. I don’t want to give Marilyn Sands the satisfaction – she’ll get the Nobel Prize before me!
DOC
Look, Covid would probably kill you first – but the history books would be kind to you.
TRUMP
You mean then Pence would be it?
DOC
Afraid not – Pelosi! Remember the Mayo Clinic?
TRUMP
I like Hellman’s!
DOC
Poor Mike – I’ll be telling him next. Looks like Marilyn Sands got 2 Birds with one…
TRUMP
Mind if I tweet that?
- Wishful Thinking & Satire in the Covid Era: Trump Gets Bad News - May 15, 2020
- Our Normal & New Normal in Song Titles - May 11, 2020
- Trials & Tabulations of 2 Cheesy Lab Mice Trying to Save the World! - April 23, 2020