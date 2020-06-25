A Trump-Friendly Précis of John Bolton’s Book

,

Exclusive: Publisher’s Trump-friendly précis of the book.

“[Trump] said he had not read the book.”
      — The Sydney Morning Herald, June 16, 2020

Trump-friendly précis of John Bolton BookJohn Bolton’s book The Room Where It Happened has been released and exposes all manner of wrongdoing by President Trump. Trump has said that he has not read the book and, at almost 600 pages, it’s not likely he ever will — which is why Bolton’s publisher Simon & Schuster has decided to simultaneously release a Trump-friendly précis summarizing in Seussian verse the main points of the book:

Dear Mr. President, I urge you to read
The book that I’ve written with due haste and speed.

You might be confused by the title’s abstractness
But the room that I mention is your own Oval Office.

For it’s there you’ll recall that we dumped on Islam
And I tried to convince you to just bomb Iran.
But you never relented despite my best tries
And instead just pursued your big mountain of lies.

Everyone knows about Ukraine and Biden
But the Dems were too sloppy and missed what you’re hiding.

They gave a big pass on Putin and Xi
And forgot all about your hotels overseas.
Not to mention your good friends the Arabian Saudis
Who never it seems have to account for the bodies.

And then there’s the nonsense with your pal Kim Jong Un
The insane guy you’ve let build a nuclear bomb.

I can’t help but list all your lies and tirades
Your shouting, your cheating, your verbal fusillades.
It’s amazing how fortunate you are on this score
That the House Democrats didn’t charge you with more.

It’s truly surprising that you were never aware
Your Cabinet was laughing behind your blonde hair.
Mattis and Tillerson and even Pompeo
Mocked you in secret for your lack of a credo.

But I always found them to be disaffected
For your belief was whatever would get you elected.

Now I know you’re not happy about my new book
And you think I’m no more than a political crook.
But even if I never receive one thin dime
I hope my exposé will help you do time.

I’m guessing you’re angry, perhaps downright molten
Let’s just say that’s a present from your ex-pal John Bolton.

David Martin
Latest posts by David Martin (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share