This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Flush the Tea Potty!

,

The tea potty is full of it.

Flush the Tea Potty
Flush the Tea Potty.

Trump’s base is sneer to his heart.

Loyal tea oafs protect Trump.

Right-wing propaganda time: Lunatic talk.

The tea party believes in con’s piracy theories.

Resist Trump’s evilution.

In the room where it happened, colluders co-lied.

Geoffrey Berman was falsifired.

Trump Barrs oversight.

Uncle Sam’s constitution can’t stand much more of this abuse.

Laws against burning the flag are only designed to protect those wishing to wrap themselves in it.

Racist statues have hearts of stone.

Too many “Christians” are only forgiving themselves a free pass.

Liar, liar, Pence on fire.

Pinheads point to heaven without ever looking up.

Don’t make Jesus cross.

Only love can savior soul.

LGBT brothers and sisters: Take pride in your work, and in your Supreme accomplishment.

Pessimists: Wash your mouth out with hope.

Pray to give peace a chants.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share