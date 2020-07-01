Ending It All: Bunker Election Night Blues

,

ending it all

Unlike other infamous couples in history sealing their fate by ending it all – this twosome left a transcript! 

ending it all

ending it all

Being that ending it all is an option, Donald & Melania Trump clutch their capsules, say their goodbyes & wait for the Presidential Election results.

November 3, 2020 – The White House Bunker

DONALD TRUMP

Here, take this when I tell you.

MELANIA

Why do you have two?

DONALD

I’m in better health & one might not do it!

MELANIA

You first.

DONALD

And, they say Slovanians don’t have a sense of humor!

Banging on door.

MIKE PENCE

Let me in!

DONALD

Shh…ignore him.

MELANIA

Are you sure Eva Braun started this way?

DONALD

That woman was a bigger tramp than you.

MELANIA

Stop – you know that turns me on!

DONALD

One for the road?

MELANIA

No, I told you pebbles really hurt!

DONALD

Then how about a…

MELANIA

Nope – my Pre-Nup says I don’t have to.

DONALD

Aw…thought you would for old times sake.

MELANIA

‘Old Times Sake’ for me is BLT.

DONALD

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato?

MELANIA

No.  Before Lyin’ Trump!

DONALD

You know I can’t help it.

MELANIA

I know – but others aren’t waiting to get a windfall like me.

DONALD

About that ‘windfall’…

MELANIA

Did I miss small print?

TRUMP

No.  This ‘bunker thing’ sorta cancels it out & two – I got legal problems.  I was a good president wasn’t I, darlin’?

MELANIA

Of course.  Media should be hiding – not us.  While we have the chance – do you have anything to confess to me now?

DONALD

Yes, but this bunker is bugged & I don’t want to give Marilyn Sands the satisfaction!

MELANIA

Marilyn who?

DONALD

Exactly!

MELANIA

$130,000, Donald?

DONALD

You’d get more!

MELANIA

Really? $130,000 multiplied by G-d knows how many insufferable times I laid there – by my calculations; you’re in the arrears!

DONALD

Another Butt Shame – well, I’m done.

MELANIA

Well, you know I can’t swallow pills.

DONALD

Damn – I should’ve gotten it in liquid form!

MELANIA

You can’t think of everything – call CVS.

DONALD

Cyanide – are you crazy?

MELANIA

Then, where did you get these?

DONALD

Barr had extra!

Marilyn Sands
Latest posts by Marilyn Sands (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share