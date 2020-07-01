Ending It All: Bunker Election Night Blues

Unlike other infamous couples in history sealing their fate by ending it all – this twosome left a transcript!
Being that ending it all is an option, Donald & Melania Trump clutch their capsules, say their goodbyes & wait for the Presidential Election results.
November 3, 2020 – The White House Bunker
DONALD TRUMP
Here, take this when I tell you.
MELANIA
Why do you have two?
DONALD
I’m in better health & one might not do it!
MELANIA
You first.
DONALD
And, they say Slovanians don’t have a sense of humor!
Banging on door.
MIKE PENCE
Let me in!
DONALD
Shh…ignore him.
MELANIA
Are you sure Eva Braun started this way?
DONALD
That woman was a bigger tramp than you.
MELANIA
Stop – you know that turns me on!
DONALD
One for the road?
MELANIA
No, I told you pebbles really hurt!
DONALD
Then how about a…
MELANIA
Nope – my Pre-Nup says I don’t have to.
DONALD
Aw…thought you would for old times sake.
MELANIA
‘Old Times Sake’ for me is BLT.
DONALD
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato?
MELANIA
No. Before Lyin’ Trump!
DONALD
You know I can’t help it.
MELANIA
I know – but others aren’t waiting to get a windfall like me.
DONALD
About that ‘windfall’…
MELANIA
Did I miss small print?
TRUMP
No. This ‘bunker thing’ sorta cancels it out & two – I got legal problems. I was a good president wasn’t I, darlin’?
MELANIA
Of course. Media should be hiding – not us. While we have the chance – do you have anything to confess to me now?
DONALD
Yes, but this bunker is bugged & I don’t want to give Marilyn Sands the satisfaction!
MELANIA
Marilyn who?
DONALD
Exactly!
MELANIA
$130,000, Donald?
DONALD
You’d get more!
MELANIA
Really? $130,000 multiplied by G-d knows how many insufferable times I laid there – by my calculations; you’re in the arrears!
DONALD
Another Butt Shame – well, I’m done.
MELANIA
Well, you know I can’t swallow pills.
DONALD
Damn – I should’ve gotten it in liquid form!
MELANIA
You can’t think of everything – call CVS.
DONALD
Cyanide – are you crazy?
MELANIA
Then, where did you get these?
DONALD
Barr had extra!
- Ending It All: Bunker Election Night Blues - June 30, 2020
- John Bolton White House Tell-all Book Reveal: Top Ten - June 18, 2020
- Giving Donald Trump His Props: Top Ten - June 2, 2020