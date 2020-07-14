Ripping the Headlines Today, 7/14/20

Sarah & Todd Palin quietly divorced earlier this year

To be fair, Putin saw this coming… from his house.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, says in new tell all he paid someone to take the SATs for him

Damn, those were simpler times, you could cheat your way into college and didn’t even have to fake being on crew.

Almost 3 million American adults have moved in with their parents or grandparents

The good news is they’re social distancing, just like before the pandemic.

Happy 80th birthday, Ringo Starr

Well… from everyone, except Pete Best.

Disney World reopens to the general public

… and, that’s as close as some Americans are going to get to countries on ‘It’s a Small World!’

Trump touts OANN over FOX News

Helpful tip, the cable reception for OANN comes in clearer if you’re wearing a tin foil hat.

Dixie Chicks explain why they dropped ‘Dixie’ from their band name

Uh, to stay on the Joe Biden’s Veep short list?

Starbucks will require all customers to wear face masks at its U.S.

Given the prices, I used to think the baristas should be wearing masks when they rob you.

Billionaire Kanye West’s company gets multimillion-dollar PPP loan from Trump Admin

So, sure looks like Kanye’s gone from being Jeezy to Sleezy.

Florida reports 15,300 new COVID-19 cases — a record for one day anywhere in the U.S.

Hey, Florida, you just set a record for coronavirus cases… what are you gonna do next? “We’re going to Disney World!”

Tucker Carlson suggests Sen. Tammy Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq, hates America

Pretty soon, Tucker’s going to only be left with ads for My Pillow and the Really, Really White Castle.

Brooks Brothers goes bust with business clothes losing favor

Or, as it will now be known ‘Broke Brothers.’

Jada Pinkett Smith admitted having an affair while her marriage to Will Smith was on the rocks

Although it might also have been punishment for Will making her watch ‘Wild Wild West.’

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper confirmed that he had been briefed on information regarding Russian payments to the Taliban

Making him now the ‘Secretary of Defensiveness.’

Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne

… and looking for its lost luggage…

