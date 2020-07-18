Slobovian Sports Legend Unveils New International Sports League

[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Slobovia hopes to fill the need for competition with the new sports league.

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

Baron Otto Von Klanginbangin, who ranks as one of Slobovia’s all time sports legends, is launching a new sports league. He rates as one the best ever turdebacks in Slobovian Horse Hockey, and was the country’s World Champion heavyweight Professional Box Fighter.

The Baron is one of the legendary villains in Slobovian Dung Wrestling history. He won the Schnotzelvakian Elephant Suplexing championship 8 years in a row and he is the only man in history to climb the volcano Mount Krappatoa while it was erupting.

Von Klanginbangin recently appeared on SNN’s popular program Sportscrappe and announced the creation of a new worldwide sports league, the I.F.F.L. (The International Free Flatulence League). It will be the only professional free farting league in the world. He will serve as commissioner and chief brand officer.

The Baron introduced the International leg of the operation, which will include the following worldwide franchises for the new sports league:

The Stanck Stancks, based in Stanck, Slobovia

The Vancouver Vapors

The London Trumpers

The Mexico City Velocipads

The Moscow Bzunders

The Berlin Geschwindigkeits

The Rome Rhumpsplitters

The Hong Kong Quongbongs

American based teams will play in two divisions. Teamsin the Eastern division are: