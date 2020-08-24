A poem about Chumpty-Trumpty.
Chumpty-Trumpty owned a huge mall.
Chumpty-Trumpty built a Great Wall.
All Trumpty’s Cannons, and all of his Bannons,
Can’t stop poor China from killing us all.
Chumpty-Trumpty erected a fence.
Chumpty-Trumpty spent his last Pence.
All Trumpty’s rages, and all of his cages,
Can’t stop poor people from seeking entrance.
Chumpty-Trumpty cancelled the post.
Chumpty-Trumpty told the mail to get lost.
All Trumpty’s hustle, and all of his muscle,
Can’t stop poor Trumpty from soon being tossed!
- A Cursory Rhyme - August 24, 2020
